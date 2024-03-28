The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has nominated additional officials to positions in government affecting the Ministry of Health.
These appointments supersede any previously published in similar agencies and positions.
The nominees are:
1) Madam Martha Morris, Deputy Minister for Administration
2) Mr. Malayah Tamba Cheiyo, Deputy Minister for Planning&Policy
3) Dr. Teyah Sackie Moore, Assistant Minister for Curative Services
4) Dr. Caullau J. Howe, Assistant Minister for Prevention Services
5) Mr. George Jacobs, Assistant Minister for Planning&Policy
6) Dr. Anthony Fortune, Assistant Minister for Vital Statistics
7) Mr. Richard Kollie, Assistant Minister for Administration
These nominations, where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.
President Boakai further calls on all those nominated and appointed to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.