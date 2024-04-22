President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has hosted an assembly of members of the House of Representatives aligned with the Rescue Mission of the Ruling Unity Party and a team of UP leaders and strategists to a one-day Executive-Legislative Agenda Setting Retreat in Tubmanburg, Bomi County on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The convergence was to compare notes on crafting a more coordinated and effective path to pursuing critical national development goals.

Opening the session at the Bomi City Hall, President Boakai highlighted critical themes in the Agriculture Road Rule of Law Education Sanitation&Tourism (ARREST) Agenda which he said needed to be vigorously pursued by proper messaging and the encouragement of other legislators to support the call of nation building.

The Liberian President and UP Political Leader stressed the need for coordinated and more purposeful working relationship which will engender wider support for the realization of set targets.

He reminded his audience that the ARREST Agenda is not a hidden agenda but one that is open for all and an agenda aimed at taking Liberians out of poverty to prosperity.

The working session brought together more than 20 members of the House of Representatives as they spent hours deliberating on approaches and methods of pushing key points in the legislative agenda as well as a lineup of other development goals of the Government.

At the close of the full-day session, the participants signed and issued a joint resolution reflecting their decisions.

The Resolution signed by representatives of the three parties declared that “the ARREST Agenda is the best suited and in sync with the national development demands of our time.”

They further averred that they see collaboration, consultation and the sense of common purpose as the most reliable and effective means by which the ARREST Agenda can be achieved.

In their quest to build support for the Agenda, the parties undertook to enlist colleagues in the Legislature and other segments of the population to embrace the Agenda.

To ensure coordination and smooth communication among them, they recommended Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of State, Mrs. Cornelia Kruah-Togba, as the Liaison.

Representative Richard N. Koon of the House signed for members of the Rescue Legislative Caucus present while Acting Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Samuel A. Stevquoah signed for the

Administration. Unity Party Vice Chairman for Governmental Affairs&International Relations, Honorable Ben Fofana, signed for the Unity Party.