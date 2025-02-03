The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has issued a proclamation declaring Monday, February 3, 2025 as World Wetlands Day to be observed throughout the Republic as a Working Holiday. According to a Foreign Ministry release, Liberia will celebrate the Wetland day 2025 in Marshall, specifically Marshall City, Margibi County, Republic of Liberia, under the Theme: “Protect Wetlands for our common future” on February 3rd, since February 2nd is on Sunday a non-working day. The Proclamation further encourages all citizens and foreign residents within the territorial confines of the Republic of Liberia to join the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to take concrete actions and execute appropriate programs toward the sustainable management and wise us of all wetlands and other water bodies so as to make the day meaningful.

The celebration of the event is to raise awareness on the conservation and sustainable use of Wetlands for future generations. Moreover, the Proclamation discloses that Liberia is a contracting party to the Ramsar convention on Wetlands of international importance. The purpose of observing the World Wetlands Day is to focus worldwide and national attention on the importance of wetlands for livelihoods derived from fishing, rice and vegetable farming, travel, tourism, groundwater protection and water provision. Additionally, Wetlands are vital to us in many other ways. They host a variety of life, protect our coastlines, provide natural sponges against flooding and shore carbon dioxide to regulate climate change. The Inter-governmental convention on Wetlands of International importance, known as the Ramsar convention, was adopted by the United Nations in the Iranian City of Ramsar to be observed as world Wetlands Day of each year since 1997.