Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion


His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, has highly commended Honorable Miatta Fahnbulleh, Chairperson of the 2024 Inaugural Committee and members of the Committee for their selfless service and meticulous planning of the inaugural activities.

The President reiterated his utmost confidence in the integrity of Madam Fahnbulleh, who he considers a national icon.

The Liberian Leader expressed his satisfaction over the Fahnbulleh Committee’s handling the affairs of the inauguration  with remarkable probity and adherence to the financial guidelines in the disbursement of expenditures allocated for the inauguration.

