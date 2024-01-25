Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion


The President of the Republic of Liberia, H. E. Ambassador Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has appointed Ms. Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana as Presidential Press Secretary.

The appointment made Thursday, January 25th, 2024, takes immediate effect.

Ms. Fofana comes to the position with deep knowledge in public relations and communication.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.