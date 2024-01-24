His Excellency, Joseph Nyuma Boakai has been sworn in as Liberia’s 26th President at an Inauguration Ceremony on the grounds of the National Legislature of Liberia. Administering the Oath of Office in keeping with Article 53 of the Constitution of Liberia, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia challenged the President to perform his duties within the confines of the laws of the Republic of Liberia.
Attending the occasion were President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana, President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, and a high-power American delegation headed by Linda Thomas Greenfield, Ambassador of the United States to the United Nations and Special Envoy of President Joseph R. Biden. In attendance also was a delegation from the Peoples’ Republic of China headed by the Vice Chairman of the China Peoples’ Political, Consultative Conference, CPPCC. There were representatives from nations and international organizations.
Addressing the nation, the President 'promised to restore the years the locust has eaten' by working to restore dignity and integrity to the public service of Liberia.