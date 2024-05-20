In an effort to strengthen the relations of fraternity, friendship, and cooperation between the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire and the Republic of Liberia, the seventh session of the joint Ivoirian-Liberian cooperation commission was held on May 16 and 17, 2024, in Abidjan. The Ivorian delegation was led by His Excellency Mr. Leon Kacou Adom, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and Ivoirians abroad, and the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. The Liberian delegation was led by Her Excellency Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia. During her stay in Cote d’Ivoire, H.E. Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti was received in audience by His Excellency Mr. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, to whom she transmitted a message of friendship and thanks from His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, for the fraternal and warm welcome extended to him, as well as to his delegation on the occasion of his working and friendship visit to Cote d’Ivoire on March 7 and 8, 2024.

On the sidelines of the work of the seventh session of the Ivoirian-Liberian joint commission, H.E. Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti had a productive meeting with her Ivoirian counterpart, H.E. Kaou Adom, during which they discussed bilateral, sub-regional, and international issues.

At the bilateral level, the two Ministers hailed the good quality of the relations of friendship and cooperation between Cote d’Ivoire and Liberia and reaffirmed their shared desire to work toward reinforcing them for the well-being of their peoples. In particular, the two heads of delegation reiterated their commitment to carry out, without delay, the actions required to revitalize the Mano River Union (M.R.U), in order to reinforce economic integration, in accordance with the instructions given by their two Heads of State, on the occasion of the official visit of the Liberian President on March 7, 2024. In this regard, they committed their respective delegations to identifying new areas of cooperation, as well as actions and projects to be carried out in sectors of common interest and encouraged the private sector communities from both countries to carry out prospecting missions, in order to tap into the opportunities offered by each country.

The two Ministers expressed their interest in developing Ivoirian-Liberian cooperation in the areas of Diplomacy, Security, Education, Technical Education, and Vocational Training, infrastructure, Agriculture, Trade, Youth Development, production, Transport, and Marketing of Energy as well as Cross-Border Cooperation. Furthermore, the two ministers commended the high esteem and deep mutual respect that their Excellencies Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, and Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, share towards each other. At the sub-regional level, the two Heads of delegation expressed their concerns about the recurrence of terrorist attacks, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. They strongly condemned these acts of violence, which undermine all development efforts and plunge populations into distress and trauma.

At the international level, the Ivoirian and Liberian heads of delegation discussed the crisis situations around the world and called on the decision-making bodies of the United Nations (UN) to take urgent measures aimed at bringing these crises to a peaceful and definitive resolution.

At the end of the work of the seventh session of the Ivoirian-Liberian joint commission, the two Ministers signed six (6) cooperation agreements in the above-mentioned areas and welcomed, through this act, the dynamism of cooperation between the two countries.They also recommended the effective implementation of the various decisions and recommendations after this seventh session. The Ministers hailed the warm and friendly climate which prevailed during the work of this session. They agreed to hold the eighth session of the Ivoirian-Liberian Joint commission in Liberia, on a date to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.