The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo paid a courtesy visit to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai at his Rehab Residence following inaugural activities on Capitol Hill.

President Joseph Boakai welcomed his brother and thanked him for the visit. The two Presidents discussed Ghana Liberia -relations and agreed to strengthen their already friendly and longstanding relations. Liberia and Ghana shared cultural ties and common bonds that predate Ghana’s independence. The two leaders also refired their commitment to Ecowas and the AU. The meeting was held in an atmosphere of cordiality. The Ghanaian President then took leave of President Boakai wishing him well on his Inauguration as Liberia’s 26th President.

