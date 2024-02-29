First Lady Kartumu Yarta Boakai continues her strategic engagements with key stakeholders aimed at fostering partnerships for addressing critical issues affecting marginalized groups, including women, girls, and children across the country.

One of such engagements was held over the weekend when Mrs. Boakai met with the UN Women Liberia Country Office headed by Madam Comfort Lamptey at the Executive Mansion office in Monrovia.

Mrs. Boakai welcomed the UN Women’s efforts in supporting the Liberian government empower women and girls, as she expressed willingness to partner at various levels in alleviating challenges women face.

Madam Lamptey, for her part, thanked First Lady Boakai for the warm reception and used the opportunity to abreast Mrs. Boakai of UN Women’s various programs across Liberia.

Key amongst them, Madam Lamptey named the Gbatala, Gbar and Bomi Women Cooperatives established for women and girls’ education initiatives, support to market women and farmers, among others.

Mrs. Boakai commended the UN Women for such initiatives, which she noted are bringing significant relief and improving the lives of women and girls across the country.

However, the Liberian First Lady disclosed plans to undertake programs that would support the government of Liberia in addressing drug addiction and abuse in addition to adult literacy, especially for women, and craving the UN Women’s support.

Following the interactive exchange, the two influential women agreed to continue to work together in the interest of improving the lives of women and girls. They agreed to multiply opportunities that would create alternative livelihoods for women who would potentially become pacesetters for younger girls.