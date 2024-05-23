The Government of Liberia has extolled the Republic of Cameroon on the 52nd National Unity Day and assured Cameroon of its commitment to enhancing the cordial relations between the two countries and peoples. This statement was conveyed by the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cllr. Deweh E. Gray, during a program marking the observance and celebration of the 52nd Anniversary of the National Unity Day of the Republic of Cameroon. Minister Gray acknowledged the harmonious relations existing between the two countries and highlighted the vital role Liberia played in Cameroonian affairs at the League of Nations. She emphasized Liberia's relentless effort for Cameroon’s independence in 1960, which led to its reunification in 1961. Counselor Gray also pointed out that Liberia was the first country to establish a Diplomatic Mission at the Ambassadorial level in 1960, with the appointment of Ambassador Francis Marshall as Liberia’s Ambassador to Cameroon.

“Mr. Ambassador, May 20, 2024, marked another milestone in the history of Cameroon. The day commemorates the end of the federal government and the creation of a Unitary State on May 20, 1972, led by the late Ahmadou Ahidjo, the first President of Cameroon. As we join the friendly people of Cameroon in celebrating yet another achievement in the history of your nation,” Minister Gray remarked. Minister Gray asserted that Liberia and Cameroon share strong historical and cultural bonds, notably through the Bassa ethnic group present in both countries. She also recalled the visit of former Foreign Minister of Liberia, H.E. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, to Cameroon, which culminated in the first Ministerial Conference of TICAD in Yaoundé, Cameroon, from May 4-5, 2014. This meeting, she noted, led to the establishment of a Joint Commission for technical cooperation in fields such as agriculture, education, forestry, sports, and commerce.

“Mr. Ambassador, we can still pursue and achieve cooperation for the betterment of our two countries and peoples. As you may be aware, the ARREST Agenda under the able leadership of His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., is now the heartbeat of this Government. To achieve this, we will count on sharing expertise with the Cameroonian government and its technicians, especially in the areas of agriculture, education, local government decentralization, diplomatic training, and tourism. In the coming months and years, and as part of our National Agenda, we hope to implement programs that will build a solid foundation and capacity of the youthful population. We believe we cannot do this alone. With these in mind, it is my ardent hope and desire that our two countries will reactivate the Joint Commission as soon as possible.”

Minister Gray further indicated that Liberia's doors remain open to working with the Embassy, the Government, and the great people of Cameroon to strengthen the bond of friendship and expand people-to-people exchanges in various sectors. She expressed hope for mutually exploring pragmatic ways of increasing investment opportunities between the two nations, believing this to be the pathway to further enhancing the already flourishing relationship. Minister Gray reassured Cameroon, through its Ambassador, that Liberia stands ready to cultivate new opportunities for promoting the mutual wellbeing of the two peoples and countries as Liberia-Cameroon relations continue to scale new heights.

“As we celebrate this historic day with you, Mr. Ambassador, it is our fervent hope that the Grand Architect of the Universe will continue to shower upon the people of Cameroon the blessings of peace, political cohesion, and sustained economic growth, development, and prosperity. We also pray for the personal wellbeing of His Excellency Mr. Paul Biya.” She then extended, on behalf of His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, the Government and People of the Republic of Liberia, heartfelt congratulations and warmest felicitations to the Cameroonian Ambassador and, through him, to His Excellency Mr. Paul Biya, President of the Republic of Cameroon, the Government, and gallant people of the Republic of Cameroon as they commemorate their historic occasion