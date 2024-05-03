The Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration, Dr. Ibrahim Nyei participated in the Nordic-Africa Foreign Ministers Meeting held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The meeting, which took place on May 2, 2024, served as a platform for engaging discussions on fostering stronger ties between Nordic countries and African nations.

During the event, Minister Nyei had the privilege of holding a bilateral meeting with Lotte Machon, the State Secretary for Development Policy of Denmark.

Their discussions were focused on initiating dialogues to enhance development cooperation between Liberia and Denmark, particularly in light of Denmark's adoption of a new strategy for Africa this year.

Liberia, with its commitment to sustainable development and economic growth, expressed keen interest in deepening cooperation with Denmark across various sectors.

Minister Nyei highlighted Liberia's aspirations to collaborate with Denmark in areas such as trade and investment, particularly in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and tourism.

Minister Nyei emphasized Liberia's readiness to engage in mutually beneficial partnerships that would not only bolster economic development but also contribute to the welfare and prosperity of the people of both nations.

He underlined Liberia's strategic location and abundant natural resources as potential areas for fruitful collaboration with Denmark.

Furthermore, Minister Nyei commended Denmark's efforts in formulating a new strategy for Africa, recognizing the importance of such initiatives in fostering sustainable development and addressing the continent's evolving needs. He expressed Liberia's eagerness to actively participate in the implementation of Denmark's Africa strategy and contribute to its success.

In response, State Secretary Lotte Machon expressed Denmark's appreciation for Liberia's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and exploring avenues for cooperation.

Secretary Machon affirmed Denmark's commitment to supporting Liberia's development goals and welcomed the opportunity to engage in substantive dialogues on enhancing collaboration between the two countries.