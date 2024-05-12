Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia

On May 10th, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Ms. Bintia Stephen Tchicaya, the Representative of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The two sides exchanged views on strengthening multilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.