Africa’s premier event for the energy sector, African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) – taking place on October 18-21 in Cape Town – strives to develop strategies and tangible solutions for the development of optimized energy markets in Africa. As such, the conference’s most recent bronze sponsor, Nigeria-focused Levene Energy Development, will serve to only expand dialogue, with a delegation from the organization coming to Cape Town to discuss supply chain optimization.

In 2022, global supply chains have and continue to be in a constant state of flux, with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict causing unprecedented challenges for import-dependent countries worldwide. Europe, for instance, in its pursuit of alternative energy supplies in light of imposed sanctions on Russia, has turned to Africa, creating significant opportunities for the continent’s producers. However, with many African countries heavily dependent on refined product imports themselves, disruption in global supply chains has resulted in significant price hikes across the continent. However, this trend promises to be reversed with a new wave of mid- and downstream developments taking off across the continent.

In line with changes in supply chains, Levene Energy Development, Nigerian subsidiary of global energy sector innovator, Levene Energy Group, has joined AEW 2022 as a bronze sponsor, bringing with the company fresh insight into supply chain optimization in light of recent global developments. Levene Energy Development itself understands the importance the right supply chain logistics provider can have on a company’s operations, growth and profits, and is committed to sourcing high quality materials and equipment to clients across Africa. Backed by comprehensive understanding of the global supplier marketplace, Levene Energy Development is well-positioned to drive dialogue around supply chains at AEW 2022.

Specifically, Levene Energy Development supplies seismic equipment; drill bits; blow-out preventers; tubling’s as well as any other item required by clients. What’s more, the company provides manpower and manpower support services for a variety of projects, enabling stakeholders, companies and countries to drive successful project developments across the entire energy value chain. For delegates at AEW 2022, insight from a company such as Levene Energy Development will be key for developing strategies for supply chain optimization, particularly in the current unstable global geopolitical context.

“The chamber is proud to have a company like Levene Energy Development join AEW as a bronze sponsor. Now, AEW 2022 is well positioned to drive dialogue around a myriad of energy-related matters. Africans depend on reliable, convenient and competitively priced transportation fuels. We need to produce cleaner fuels. Focused on supply chain optimization, Levene Energy Development represents the ideal company to share insights, suggest strategies and address challenges surrounding African supply chains. We look forward to welcoming Levene Energy Development at the 2022 edition of AEW in Cape Town,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Through a variety of panel discussions, on-stage interviews, private meeting rooms, dedicated forums and networking events, AEW 2022 provides the best platform for stakeholders and companies from across the entire African energy value chain to discuss, sign deals and form partnerships. Unlike traditional conference formats, AEW 2022 prioritized networking, recognizing the role interactive and collaborative dialogue plays in expanding energy markets. As such, and as a bronze sponsor, Levene Energy Development will utlilize the opportunities presented by the conference, driving dialogue while signing agreements that will fast-track the growth of the African energy market.

Media Contact:

For sales related inquiries please contact sales@aecweek.com

For attendance related inquiries contact registration@aecweek.com

For speaker related inquiries contact speakers@aecweek.com

For media related inquiries contact media@aecweek.com.

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.