The Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL) held an orientation intended to improve clients’ self-service on the use of e-taxation platform which is intended to facilitate and boost clients’ taxation.

Addressing the participants at the event held in Maseru on Tuesday, the RSL acting Commissioner General, Mrs. ‘Mathabo Mokoko said in collaboration with the stakeholders in the finance and economic industries, they are striving to improve and provide easy methods of tax payments and e-filling for their clients.

Mrs. Mokoko said they are working hard to understand what the e-taxation platform is doing for their clientele.

She stressed that it does not matter when they started the tax digitalisation but what is important is that they have started this journey, noting that the e-taxation is not about them but the response to their client’s requirements.

She said this is part of the transformation, however, mentioning that they are still in the process of finalising phase II of the digital transition of the RSL.

Speaking at the event, the RSL Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Compliance, Mr. Mokhethi Mabea said as a citizen, paying taxes is a challenging and time-consuming task hence they will continue making it easy and less cost-consuming for the citizens to comply with tax laws.

Mr. Mabea said the journey of tax digitalisation started in 2014, saying RSL at that time had some services which were not automated but since then they have all automated them.

He however announced that as of 31 August 2023, they will be turning off the interim filling for the VAT and PAYE, saying the e-filling for the income tax and registration is piloted to be deployed in August 2023.

On behalf of the clients, Mr. Ntili Leluma said they are pleased with the platform as it saves them time and money, stressing that indeed it works well.

The Agenda of the event was to facilitate and improve clients’ tax compliance by enabling them to file their returns and pay taxes online.