Following the publication of names of candidates returned to the National Assembly at the elections held on October 07, 2022 for Proportional Representation seats on Legal Notice No. 38 of 2023, Election Results (Amendment) Notice, 2023, the Four candidates were sworn in as members of the National Assembly at the event held in the National Assembly on Monday.

The candidates are Mrs. Masetota Leshota of Basotho National Party (BNP), Mr. Tefo Mapesela of Basotho Patriotic Party (BPP), Rev. Paul Masiu of Lesotho People’s Congress (LPC) and Mr. Mohlominyane Tota of United for Change (UFC).

Speaking at the event, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr. Tlohang Sekhamane congratulated the new members and wished them well in their future endeavours.

He urged them to put first the interest of the public and protect the image of the Parliament, saying this will enhance their work.

The 2022 General Elections were held on the 7th October 2022.