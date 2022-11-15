The Prime Minister, Mr. Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane has appealed to the media sector to put Lesotho and Basotho first when disseminating information in order to lead to having a prosperous country.

This, Mr. Matekane stated at his first meeting with media personnel following the formation of a new government.

He said there is a need to establish a partnership in order to overcome challenges that the country face, adding that through the platform, the government intends to learn more about media sector expectations.

He noted that as the government, they did not want to decide on the media’s behalf, however saying they want to work with them to create a conducive environment for all.

Mr. Matekane said this is the beginning of the government’s journey intended to serve the needs of Basotho through the dissemination of accurate and balanced information through the media.

In the same forum, the Minister of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms. Nthati Moorosi said this is time for a revolution of good governance, appealing to media personnel to work hard to achieve better results for the benefit of Basotho.

Ms. Moorosi said all key players in information dissemination need to rethink how they do things, adding that there is a need to engage in introspection for better results.

She noted that the government is ready to give them a platform to play their watchdog role.

Furthermore, she said freedom of speech is vital for the development of Lesotho, however, urged all to refrain from disseminating fake news which seems to be escalating now.

She further urged all to be responsible when reporting and producing fair, accurate and balanced news.

The Minister stated that the government is aware of media incapacity which hinders them to do their job to the best of their ability, adding that the government is ready to reach out.

Among their expectations, media personnel said the government should open doors for discussion as well as provide information when needed so that the media sector can do the job harmoniously.

They added that they need equal treatment to their foreign colleagues especially during national events, noting that it would be of great importance to give media reforms priority as it will respond to most of their needs.

They indicated that there is a need for regulation of salaries to be at par with those of the public sector.