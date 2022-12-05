The Ambassador of Japan to Lesotho, Mr. Maruyama Norio paid a farewell courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Mr. Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane at the State House on Monday.

In an interview with Mr. Norio he said his mission will be completed in two weeks hence he found the need to bid farewell to the Prime Minister.

He noted that the two countries are committed to strengthening their relationship.

He noted that during his tenure, Japan prioritized health, education, food security, and renewable energy for the benefit of Lesotho.

Also Speaking, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Mr. Lejone Mpotjoane said Lesotho and Japan had a good relationship for a long time.

He noted the government of Lesotho is aiming to produce its own electricity with the help from Japan saying this will help lower the cost of electricity.

He added that the government will engage Japan in agriculture so that Lesotho farmers are assisted with farming accessories to produce on a large scale, feed local communities, and export.

Lesotho and Japan established formal diplomatic relations in 1971. The relations between the two sister countries have been growing from strength to strength. To date, there has been significant cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels in areas such as climate change, infrastructure development (construction of schools), food security and capacity building.