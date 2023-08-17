The Deputy Principal Secretary (DPS) in the Ministry of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms. Lineo Ramabele Smith says the profound shift to a digital world where an increasing portion of our daily activities have transitioned to online platforms.

She said this during the official commencement of a Cyber Security Training workshop for government officials.

Ms. Ramabele stressed that as our reliance on digital technology grows, so does the urgency of cyber security, saying these remarkable technological advancements come hand in hand with unprecedented challenges like safeguarding of digital assets against malicious actors.

The DPS stressed the undeniable significance of robust cyber security measures.

She commented that training initiatives like the ongoing one play a pivotal role in fortifying organisational data, systems and networks against malicious attacks and cyber threads.

She expressed gratitude for the collaboration with Tethics Company, highlighting the potential for transformative insights into cyber threats and strategies to mitigate them.

Ms. Ramabele underscored that the collective efforts of the participants are dedicated to securing Lesotho’s digital future.

The Co-Founder of Tethics, Mr. Neo Selematsela said the Tethics’ mission is to assist the government of Lesotho in safeguarding its digital landscape.

He emphasized the need to protect the systems against hackers as well as the importance of prompt response in the event of a cyber breach.

Mr. Selematsela noted the emerging threat of ransomware attacks that have plagued organisations recently, saying these attacks involve hackers gaining access to sensitive data, hence the pressing need for comprehensive cyber security measures.

The training workshop stands as a testament to the government of Lesotho’s commitment to proactive cyber security measures and its dedication to effectively countering the evolving challenges of the digital age.