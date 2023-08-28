In promoting inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable cities the Department of Housing in the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police is championing the implementation of the New Urban Agenda (NUA).

Speaking at the meeting, Mrs. Mamorapeli Bookholane noted that the NUA, a pivotal global urban planning and management policy was adopted during the Habitat III summit in 2016, saying the agenda aims to transform urban landscapes across the world, emphasising the interconnectedness of sustainable urbanisation with job creation, enhanced quality of life and economic prosperity.

She stressed that the New Urban Agenda serves as a guiding light, accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 11, which focuses on making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable, with a steadfast commitment to leaving no space and no one behind.

Mrs. Bookholane underscored the four transformative core dimensions that drive this agenda as Social Sustainability: The agenda places paramount importance on empowering marginalized groups, promoting gender equality and embracing inclusive planning for migrants, ethnic minorities, and individuals with disabilities. The vision extends to age-responsive planning, ensuring cities cater to the needs of all demographics.

Economic Sustainability: Job creation and livelihood enhancement are pillars underpinning urban growth. Mrs. Bookholane recognized the essential link between economic prosperity and the overall well-being of urban communities. Productivity and competitiveness are critical drivers in realising the New Urban Agenda’s objectives.

Environmental Sustainability: With an eye on the future, the NUA takes on the urgent matters of biodiversity preservation and ecosystem conservation. The Housing Directorate is leading efforts to strengthen urban resilience against the effects of climate change, fostering both mitigation and adaptation strategies.

Spatial Sustainability: Balancing spatial equity and urban density is a challenge that the New Urban Agenda confronts head-on. The Department of Housing champions the cause of spatial sustainability, ensuring that urban areas are thoughtfully designed and managed to accommodate the needs of their residents.

The agenda’s success hinges on effective implementation mechanisms across national, city and local levels whereby at the national level, the NUA advocates for the establishment of comprehensive National Urban Policies, Land Policies, Housing and Slum-upgrading Policies, and urban legislation.

She noted that at City-level initiatives, the NUA encompasses urban design, municipal finance and working in tandem with local-level efforts such as urban governance and further investment in municipal finance.

In the ongoing journey towards sustainable urban development, Mrs. Bookholane and the team are currently spearheading the development of regulatory legislation whereby at the national level, the National Housing Bill is in the consultation stage, while the National Urban Policy is in the initiation phase.

In conclusion, she noted that simultaneously, efforts are underway to establish a National Spatial Planning Framework, saying this is a critical step in shaping a cohesive urban landscape that aligns with the NUA’s vision.