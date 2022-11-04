Mrs. ‘Mamonaheng Mokitimi has been elected for the second time in a row as the President of the Senate during the opening of the Senate on Thursday.

Mrs. Mokitimi was elected with 19 votes against 11 of the Principal Chief of Matšekha, Chief Peete Lesaoana Peete while Mr. Hlomohang Morokole, former Vice President of the house obtained three votes.

Mr. Tsukutlane Au was elected as the Vice President of the Senate with 16 votes.

Prior to the election, Chief Lesaoana Peete issued a letter of resignation, thus appointing Mr. Elias Peete to represent him as the Senator.

Following her election, Mrs. Mokitimi took the oath before Adv. Tšeliso Molise, the Clerk of the Senate and his team, while other Senators as well as the public witnessed this auspicious event.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs. Mokitimi said serving this house for the second term is an indication that the house has trust in her, saying together they have won and faced challenges in solidarity during the previous session of the 10th Parliament.

In line with the constitution, she promised to continue to deliver to the best of her abilities. She thanked Senators, her family and all who stood with her against all odds, saying the position of a President goes along with taking huge responsibilities.

The elections were followed by the swearing-in of the 33 members of the house including the 22 Principal Chiefs and 11 new members nominated by His Majesty based on their skills. They are Chieftainess Maphakiso Lebona, Chieftainess Makholu Moshoeshoe, Honourable Neo Moteane, Hon. Richard Ramoeletsi, Hon. Limpho Tau, Hon. Seabata Motsamai, Hon. ‘Mawinnie Kanetsi, Hon. ‘Mabataung Patricia Mokhathali, Hon. Leboea Khoaele, Hon. Sehloho Henry Motsamai and Dr Thabiso Lebese.

The House resumed its duties in line with Legal Notice No. 69 of 22, pursuant to section 82 (1) of the Constitution of Lesotho.