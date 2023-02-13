His Majesty King Letsie III, as the African Union (AU) Nutrition Champion and Lesotho’s Head of State, will host a high-level event on nutrition and food security to be held in March 2023.

According to a saving gram issued by the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Mr. Thabo Motoko, about six Heads of State and Government, other renowned people in the region and beyond are expected to attend this august event.

Meanwhile, the event is also part of the long-term vision set out in Agenda 2063, whereby the Heads of State of the African Union have adopted common African goals and objectives, thus bringing about well-nourished citizens and in good health with more emphasis on women, adolescents and children.

Presently, reports on the status of nutrition have shown that in Africa, malnutrition remains an underlying cause of almost half of children hence the high-level event is expected to also explore lasting solutions regarding maintaining good nutrition.