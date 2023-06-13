The Ministry of Health launched integrated service delivery in Berea to combat the spread of Tuberculosis (TB) at the event held in Teyateyaneng on Monday.

The Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Maneo Moliehi Ntene said it has been found out that the TB rate is high in Berea hence the ministry decided to work together with hospitals, clinics and primary healthcare workers to combat the spread of TB.

She said there is a lack of resources in health centres, however, saying the government is committed to availing resources this financial year to ease the work of health workers.

Also speaking, the Director General Health Services, Dr Nyane Letsie said the government promised to strengthen primary health services, build cancer treatment hospitals, establish a medical school, and maintain Queen Mamohato Memorial to be a better referral hospital.

She mentioned that the government is intending to provide health services inclusive for everyone, saying the ministry is working tirelessly to achieve this.

The TB Coordinator in Berea, Mrs. Nomsa Plaki said the TB rate in Berea is accelerating and many lives are lost however they are working to fight the spread of TB.

She, therefore, expressed gratitude to the ministry for its unwavering support, adding that the ministry trained them to enhance their skills.

The HIV Clinical Mentor Berea said since HIV programmes are funded by NGOs when such contracts come to an end, the testing face challenges, she therefore pleaded with the ministry to create positions for HIV programs.

Berea is the seventh district the ministry has visited with the same purpose.