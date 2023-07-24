In our quest to improve our international cooperation and economic diplomacy, we have identified Diaspora Direct Investment (DDI) and specialized skills as an enabling resource for national development and the source of external financing.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Mr. Lejone Mpotjoane said this when officially launching the Basotho Diaspora Homecoming Event at the occasion held in Maseru on Friday.

The launch leads to the Basotho Diaspora Homecoming Event with Basotho living outside the country and the gathering is scheduled to be held in December 2023 at Thaba-Bosiu.

Mr. Mpotjoane said in their quest to improve their international cooperation and economic diplomacy, they have identified Diaspora Direct Investment (DDI) and Specialized Skills as an enabling resource for national development and external financing source.

He said to harness and leverage their Human and Economic Capitals, they have developed a Diaspora Policy to provide the policy framework towards diaspora engagement, including raising awareness about the investment opportunities available in Lesotho.

He said the amendment of the Constitution to allow Dual Citizenship was regarded as a ground-breaking effort for building a necessary foundation and motivation towards diaspora engagement.

”We have also established the Diaspora Directorate entrusted with coordinating Diaspora activities daily between the government, other Stakeholders and the Diaspora Community. We have also encouraged the Diaspora to form their association called Basotho Diaspora Association (BDA) which will facilitate their concerns and interests to the government through one formal channel,’’ Mr. Mpotjoane said.

Moreover, he said another significant milestone in their journey is the mainstreaming of Diaspora and Migration into the National Strategic Development Plan II as an acknowledgement that migration can contribute meaningfully to national development, both at the country of origin and the country of destination respectively.

Mr. Mpotjoane said this phenomenon has also been re-affirmed by the Global Compact for Migration of 2018, Objective 19.

He said Lesotho over the decades has been defined as an underdeveloped small, mountainous and landlocked country surrounded by South Africa, saying it is time they redefine Lesotho because it is undoubted with natural resources that the region does not have natural resources.

The Minister said the government is engaging the South African government through the Bi-National Commission for addressing the cross-border movement of both persons and goods but most importantly, to thrash out the issue of work permits which has been longstanding for over years.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, is working closely with other relevant Ministries and Agencies.

Mr. Mpotjoane said the issue of seeking employment opportunities from international organisations and negotiating Bilateral Labour Agreements with other countries for exporting is of paramount importance to them for addressing the raging unemployment rate, especially for the youth.

He said the international remittances constitute a significant source of income for Lesotho’s economy, and they account for a significant share of the country’s GDP which was 20 percent in 2021, adding that these remittances are used for sustaining the means of livelihoods for many Basotho families for buying agricultural seeds, fertilizers, insecticides, payment of school fees and uniforms, health services and daily foods.

He further said Lesotho is therefore ranked the highest recipient of remittances in the SADC Region and one of the world’s top 10, most remittance-dependent countries. Considering the importance of remittances, we have encouraged the Central Bank of Lesotho to develop the Remittances Strategy to ensure that remittances are sent to the recipients timely, safely and with cheap transaction costs for promoting financial inclusion of more migrants, especially in rural areas of the country.

In conclusion, he wished Basotho a happy new year as this is the begging of good things for Basotho.

Speaking at the same event, the Minister of Trade, Industry, Business Development and Tourism, Mr. Mokhethi Shelile stressed the importance of the diaspora role it plays towards tourism and economic sectors in the country, saying through innovation and skill share, those Basotho migrants can help develop the country.

Mr. Shelile said they communicate with the diaspora community about other investment opportunities, noting that they have very good investment opportunities that can help the country to develop.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Chief of Mission Lesotho, Mr. Bruk Asmellash congratulated the Government of Lesotho for taking this path and making the launch of the Home Coming Event a reality, noting that IOM is proud of the collaborative work they have been doing with the Government of Lesotho on various Diaspora Engagement Activities.

Mr. Asmellash said they believe that diaspora associations can serve as bridges for the diaspora to link with the government; the business community and professional associations by availing adequate information about the opportunities in the country to the diaspora members and information about the potential of the diaspora members.

He said IOM implements a wide range of diaspora engagement programmes at the global level, which include areas of diaspora surveys; policy and institutional capacity building; outreach; skills and knowledge transfer programmes; as well as remittance programmes.

He said the programmes include research partnerships to lower remittance transfer costs, increase development impact financial literacy as well as diaspora investment.

The holistic approach to diaspora engagement spearheaded by IOM has contributed to the development and poverty reduction of the home and host countries of the diaspora, fostering brain gain and brain circulation instead of brain drain or loss.

In conclusion, Mr. Asmellash said he is confident that the Home Coming Event will renew the relationship between Lesotho and the Basotho diaspora, and identify new and better approaches of Basotho diaspora engagement which can lead to mutual benefits thus improvement of the situation of Basotho diaspora, as well as the developmental impact to Lesotho through skills transfer, affordable remittance and investment by diaspora members.

He assured them that IOM remains committed to working with them in enhancing diaspora engagement.

The Basotho Diaspora Homecoming Event is scheduled to be held in December 2023 at Thaba-Bosiu.