The Department of Environment under the Ministry of Environment and Forestry recently conducted a workshop dedicated to addressing the growing concern of electronic waste, commonly known as e-waste, at the event held in Maseru on Wednesday.

The event aimed to explore effective strategies to manage and reduce the impact of e-waste on the environment.

Speaking on behalf of the Director of Environment, Mr. Tšepo Ntho extended a warm welcome to all participants, emphasizing the urgency and importance of addressing the challenges posed by electronic waste.

Mr. Ntho highlighted the critical role of collective efforts in finding sustainable solutions to mitigate the environmental impact of discarded electronic devices.

Also speaking, Dr Taelo Letsela, a consultant from Global Environment Solutions shared comprehensive insights into the nature and scope of e-waste, shedding light on its adverse effects on the environment and human health.

The presentation also drew potential strategies and best practices for managing and properly disposing of electronic waste, he mentioned that the guidelines of waste management arise out of the decision taken by the Basel Convention.

Dr Letsela said the Basel Convention is an international treaty that was adopted in 1989 and came into force in 1992. It has 189 parties noting that Lesotho is part of this treaty.

He further mentioned that the treaty contains a detailed prior informed consent procedure with strict requirements for transboundary movements of hazardous and other waste.

Dr Letsela noted that in 2022, the Basel Convention amended itself by introducing clauses that cover E-waste, adding that the new amendments came into force in January 2025, therefore the country has one year to prepare itself because starting January any E-waste leaving or coming into Lesotho will undergo the Basel PIC process.

He said the key steps in E-waste management include legislation implementation, Basel demonstration and enforcement as well as cross-border cooperation.

He said for the country to succeed in E-waste management, it should attempt an extended producer responsibility scheme and this scheme should be based on the polluter pays principle.

Attendees, including stakeholders from various sectors, actively engaged in discussions and shared their perspectives on tackling the issue of e-waste. The workshop fostered an environment conducive to collaboration and knowledge sharing among experts and participants, emphasizing the need for collective action in addressing this pressing environmental concern.

The Environment and Forestry expressed its commitment to furthering initiatives that promote responsible e-waste management.

The workshop concluded with a consensus on the importance of continued efforts towards raising awareness, implementing effective policies, and encouraging responsible disposal and recycling practices for electronic waste.

This determined effort to address the challenges of e-waste marks a significant step towards ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable environment for present and future generations.