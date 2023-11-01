In a celebration of global unity, Lesotho marked World Habitat Day and World Cities Day at the event held in Maseru on Tuesday.

The commemoration emphasized the importance of sustainable urban development and the well-being of communities within cities.

World Habitat Day which falls on the first Monday of October, is a day designated by the United Nations to reflect on the state of the country’s towns and cities as well as on the basic right of all to adequate shelter.

This year, Lesotho joined the world in recognising the need for safe, inclusive, and sustainable cities and homes.

The Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police, Mr. Moshe Mosaase underlined the government’s commitment to improving living conditions and urban infrastructure in Lesotho.

“Lesotho is committed to promoting sustainable urbanization, ensuring access to adequate housing, and enhancing the quality of life for our citizens,” Mr. Mosaase said.

Moreover, he said, “Our cities are the backbone of our nation and we must invest in them for a brighter future.”

He noted that this year, urban October focus on resilient urban economies and financing a sustainable urban future for all.

He highlighted the need for collaboration among various stakeholders to develop and maintain vibrant cities.

“Our cities should be hubs of innovation, culture, and economic growth. They must provide a high quality of life for all residents,” the Principal Secretary stated.

He urged the Department of Housing to continue to implement and advocate for adequate housing for all Basotho.

Throughout the event, discussions touched on various topics, including affordable housing, efficient public transportation, green spaces, and community engagement.

The participants also shared success stories and best practices from different urban development projects in Lesotho.

World Cities Day celebrated on October 31st, further emphasized the significance of urban environments. It provides an opportunity to address the challenges and opportunities of urbanisation while promoting sustainable urban development.

Lesotho’s commemoration of World Habitat Day and World Cities Day serves as a reminder of the nation’s dedication to achieving a better urban future for its citizens. It highlights the importance of collaborative efforts in building cities that are resilient, inclusive, and capable of improving the quality of life for all residents.

Lesotho Commemorated World Habitat Day and World Cities Day under the theme ‘Resilient Urban Economics Cities as a Driver of Growth and Recovery.

As part of the celebration, there was a police band entertaining the crowd during the commemoration ceremony.

Present at the ceremony included town clerks from Maseru, Teyateyaneng, Hlotse, Botha-Buthe, Mokhotlong, Mafeteng, Mohale’s Hoek, Quthing, Qacha’s -Nek, Thaba-Tseka, Maputsoe and Semonkong, the Financial Planners from the Ministry of Development Planning and Finance and Ministry of Gender, Youth, Sports, Arts, Culture and Social Development, Lesotho Housing and Land Development Corporation (LHLDC) and the Department of Housing staff.