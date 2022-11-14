The annual commemoration of Armistice Day took place on Sunday at Makoanyane Square in Maseru.

The event saw His Majesty King Letsie III leading the laying of wreaths in honour of fallen soldiers. He was followed by the Prime Minister, Mr Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane, the President of the Senate, Mrs Mamonaheng Mokitimi, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Tlohang Sekhamane and Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane.

They were joined by Heads of Diplomatic Missions, the Commander of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) and a representative of Retired Service Men.

Some of the highlights of the event included a moment of silence at 11.00 hours which was observed.

The Christian Council of Lesotho (CCL) also provided a prayer focused on peace and stability for the country while the LDF Military Band provided entertainment for the day.

Armistice Day is commemorated annually on November 11 to mark the signing of the Armistice which ended the First World War and remember all those who gave their lives in service to their countries.

The First World War started in 1914 and ended in 1918 while the Second World War occurred between 1939 and 1945.