Overview

The British High Commission in Maseru is inviting partner organisations in Lesotho to submit bids of up to M200,000 to support any of the following aspects of Lesotho’s development:

the promotion of freedom, democracy and shared values including women’s empowerment, girls’ education, disability rights, community-led development, and progress on Lesotho’s national reforms process

supporting Lesotho to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change

promotion of trade and private sector-led growth

The bidding process is competitive. Only the strongest bids will be selected.

The deadline for submitting bids is Sunday, 16 July 2023.

Selected projects will be informed by Friday, 28 July 2023. Implementing organisations will be required to attend a preparatory seminar.

Project activity should be completed by 1 February 2024. Funding will be paid on completion of all activities and project reports.

Objectives

All projects must lead to sustainable improvements in the area of Lesotho’s development drawn from the list of priority areas above.

Selection criteria

Bids will be judged on:

potential impact (including the scope of the project and the likelihood of achieving that impact)

evidence that the bidding organisation has strong links with the target communities and relevant prior experience

value for money

sustainability, including the potential for the project to be scaled up or replicated elsewhere

the capacity of the bidding organisation, including a track record of previous successful projects

proper presentation of project objectives and budget

A project bidding form can be obtained by emailing BHC.maseru@fco.gov.uk.

Project forms must be returned to the British High Commission by emailing BHC.maseru@fco.gov.uk by Sunday, 16 July 2024.

Project bids received after this date will not be considered.