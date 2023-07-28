The Atlantic Hi-tech through the Ministry of Education and Training donated 50 printers to 50 schools in the country at the event held in Maseru on Thursday.

The two Primary schools that received printers are Laghetto and Theko both in the Leribe district while the other 48 printers were shared among the 48 High Schools in the country.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Education and Training, Prof. Ntoi Rapapa expressed gratitude to Atlantic Hi-tech, saying these printers are more advanced and can be used for various purposes.

He said the ministry will help transport printers and deploy an IT specialist to help with the installation of the printers to ensure that they are functioning well.

He noted that education is faced with various challenges such as the scarcity of resources and unavailability of infrastructure, however, he thanked the teachers for working tirelessly to ensure that students get quality education under such circumstances.

When handing over the donations, the Managing Director of Atlantic Hi-Tech, Prof. Xiaosum Yang said as the ICT company they understand the importance of access to technology, saying not all students have the privilege of accessing technology hence they found it befitting to donate.

He stressed that education is crucial and every child should have access to quality education, saying these printers will enhance their ICT skills.

Giving a vote of thanks, Tšakholo High School Principal, Mr. Molibeli Bulane thanked the ministry for securing the sponsorship, saying it comes at an opportune time when schools are developing students in ICT.

The selection of schools in this regard was based on good performance, teaching computer education and those that will be seating for ICT examinations.