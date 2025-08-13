Nigeria has risen to the forefront of Africa’s digital economy with a powerful ecosystem that is both homegrown and resilient – fuelled by government initiatives, global tech enterprises, and a thriving startup ecosystem; propelling Nigeria’s future with tech opportunities in talent development and digital infrastructure to help achieve the goal of US$1 trillion economy by 2030.

Central to Nigeria – and Africa’s – ambitions of digital sovereignty lie in the opportunity to upskill, operate and expand grassroots talent and organisations. Perfectly timed to support these ambitions is the inaugural edition of GITEX NIGERIA which will act as a convergence point for key local and international decision makers, not only in tech but across multiple sectors embracing digital transformation.

Held under the patronage of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, GITEX NIGERIA premieres across Abuja and Lagos from 1-4 September 2025. It is supported by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). The event is endorsed by Lagos State Government, and organised by KAOUN International, the global organiser of GITEX events.

A high-level Government Leadership&AI Summit in Abuja takes place on the opening day on 1 September to forge a united future for international leaders driving the growth of digital infrastructure, AI, and innovation.

Hon. Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy for the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said: “Building and deploying AI infrastructure and solutions for Nigeria and Africa is not only a technological advancement, but also a chance to redefine our place in the global digital economy. Our success in delivering on this will ensure that we evolve from being passive consumers of AI to becoming net producers of talent and solutions that can compete and thrive internationally. As the global tech community turns its attention to Nigeria at GITEX NIGERIA, we must seize this opportunity to demonstrate what is possible in our tech ecosystem, showcase the depth of our innovation and the boldness of our ideas.”

The GITEX NIGERIA programme then transitions to Lagos, headlining across two locations from 3-4 September. The Eko Hotel Convention Centre hosts the GITEX NIGERIA Tech Expo&Future Economy Conference, while the Landmark Centre welcomes the GITEX NIGERIA Startup Festival. Combined, it will be West Africa’s largest gathering of technology visionaries, industry leaders, and decision-makers overseeing digital transformation of non-tech sectors.

H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State Federal Republic of Nigeria, said: “Lagos is and continues to be a city that facilitates progress. As we collectively build our city into the preferred destination for innovation and digital solutions, GITEX NIGERIA's shared ambition will place Lagos at the heart of Africa's digital future.”

Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency, said: “We are committed to cultivating a Nigerian digital ecosystem that becomes a global benchmark for equitable Al advancement; one that is synonymous with inclusive access to Al technologies, infrastructure, and solutions. GITEX NIGERIA is more than an event, it is the cornerstone for Africa's digital renaissance and a catalyst for developing world-class Al infrastructure which promotes scalability, sovereignty&global competitiveness.”

Global Tech Giants Converge in Nigeria to Enable Digital Growth Opportunities

With a burgeoning big tech landscape, international names have flocked to Nigeria and other African markets to nurture talent, support with infrastructure or provide localised solutions for existing services. Whether driven by African diaspora or the promise of opportunity, international presence is expanding, often in the form of multi-sector, public-private partnerships.

As IBM operated by MIBB affirms its presence in West Africa, it continues to build on IBM’s long-standing legacy of enabling Nigeria’s digital transformation. Through local engagement and ecosystem-driven growth, the focus remains on delivering impactful solutions across key sectors such as banking, telecoms, government, and education.

Vishnu Taimni, General Manager of IBM operated by MIBB said: “Nigeria is a strategic priority for IBM operated by MIBB, anchored in decades of trusted partnerships across public and private sectors. As the country accelerates its digital agenda, GITEX NIGERIA offers a valuable opportunity to deepen collaboration and reaffirm our commitment to co-creating technologies that empower industries and communities for the future.”

A hub for international investors to discover African startups

Already Nigeria’s undisputed innovation hub, Lagos – home to 23 of the country’s 28 fastest-growing companies, according to the Financial Times – simultaneously hosts the GITEX NIGERIA Startup Festival. It will be Nigeria’s largest and most globally diverse investor programme and curated meetings between startups, investors, corporates, industry leaders, and prospective partners.

To capitalise on the transformative impact of GITEX NIGERIA on Lagos’ startup ecosystem, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will present its pan-African timbuktoo initiative at the event. The largest of its kind in the world, timbuktoo brings public and private capital together at a global scale to support and empower startups solving macro challenges facing the planet, and humanity.

The event runs with support from partners AWS, Cisco, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Kaspersky, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Federal Ministry of Youth Development and Space42. For more information, news and updates on GITEX NIGERIA, please visit GITEXNIGERIA.ng.

