The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LOP), Hon. Mathias Mpuuga says, it is high time the government refocused its priorities and invested in sectors that directly touch the ordinary person.

Speaking at Mawogola South MP, Hon. Gorreth Namugga's thanksgiving and fundraising to purchase land for the construction of Mateete Health Centre IV, Mpuuga said it is worrying that MPs are now taking on the government's responsibilities.

"Because the government abdicated its duty, an MP now has to spend her salary to buy land to construct a health centre. And when the construction is done, what will happen next? Invite us again to fundraise and buy the medicines?" Mpuuga wondered.

He spoke critically of the government's spending priorities singling out the State House budget that he said needs to be revisited to increase funding for key sectors such as health.

"As Parliament, we need to speak with one voice on issues that concern the development of our communities. We know where the money is and we have the capacity to reallocate it to critical areas that directly benefit the people," Mpuuga said.

The biggest health facility in Sembabule district is Sembabule Health Centre IV which according to Namugga is ill-equipped and without the capacity to handle serious medical cases.

More than Shs110 million was raised at the event which she said will pay for a 10 acre piece of land at Muguluka in Matete Sub County for the proposed health facility.

The district's LC-V chairman, Patrick Nkalubo said that efforts to build a health centre in the area had been curtailed by the district administration's failure to get land.