LCH Consultancy&Associates (www.LCHConsultancy.com), an integrated advisory and strategic corporate communications agency focused on African development, is delighted to announce the appointment of Evelyn Wangui as the newest addition to its growing team to support the agency’s expanding global client portfolio.

With over ten years of experience in strategic public relations, Evelyne brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to LCH Consultancy&Associates. As Director of Content and Media Relations, she will be pivotal in strengthening strategic services across the African region.

During her career, Evelyne has represented many multinational organisations from various industries, operating in both corporate and developmental spheres. She was educated in Kenya, studying journalism and political science at Nairobi University.

Commenting on her appointment, Evelyne said, “I am delighted to join this talented team of inspirational and highly motivated peers. This marks an exciting milestone in my profession. I look forward to innovating and executing new forms of corporate communications blended with business advisory.”

Lydia-Claire Halliday, Founder and Executive Director of LCH Consultancy&Associates, welcomed Evelyne. She noted that her entry aligns with the agency’s ongoing commitment to attract unique talent for continued world-class client support. “With this growing talent pool, I am confident that our clients will benefit from unparalleled communications and stakeholder relations support. We encourage both collaboration and intrapreneurship, which paves the way for our team’s development and success.”

LCH Consultancy was launched in 2012 to bridge the global knowledge gap by representing Africa and the corporations, organisations and people vested in its empowerment and equitable development. In 2023, the company officially rebranded as LCH Consultancy&Associates, representing the vital contribution of colleagues.

The agency specialises in three core areas:

Investor Relations - supporting capital and debt raising while maintaining the perception of value across the global investment community. In this role, LCH Consultancy&Associates advises on price-sensitive commercial developments and business strategies to local and global audiences.

Corporate Communications - developing and executing communications plans that strengthen relationships with the media, public, industry, regulatory, and government stakeholders.

Strategic Business Advisory - providing unique intelligence, analysis, and insights to clients distinguished by a deep understanding of the opportunities present in Africa. This service has been instrumental in enabling clients to make informed decisions regarding their business development and identify partnerships and strategic alliances.

