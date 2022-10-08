The ‘China-Middle East and North Africa International Trade Digital Expo 2022’, sponsored by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) (https://en.ccpit.org) and co-organized by the China International Chamber of Commerce (CCOIC) and Beijing Massbetter International Exhibition Co., Ltd., will be held online from October 19 to 28. More than 1,000 enterprises and 10,000+ buyers and visitors from China and overseas are expected to participate in this highly successful annual event.

In the post-pandemic era, the expo will play an important role in stimulating the new development pattern of the global economy. The expo will set up the platform for foreign trade, promote effective connection between domestic and foreign markets, explore online economic development opportunities with the Internet economy, and assist domestic and foreign trade enterprises to connect with foreign buyers through online platforms.

Besides trading sessions, the expo also set up specialized sessions such as ‘China Today’, ‘Chinese Brand’, ‘Service Trade’ and Pavilion of ‘Xinjiang Cotton and Textile Products’, to better fit the global economy developing and trading trend, and to better display China. In trading sessions, exhibitors from various industries will be showcased by clear categories so that visitors from both China and overseas could get an efficient and professional online experience. The expo will make every efforts to help exhibitors and visitors to achieve trade cooperation.

6 online matchmaking focused on different industries will be held during the expo, covering the Capacity Cooperation, Agriculture and Food, Home Decoration and Building Materials, Textiles and Clothing, Smart Cities and Hotel Supplies.

The event will be held on the online platform GTW (Global Trade Week). GTW always aims to achieve professional, accurate and efficient "Made in China" show, promote and expand trading channels for Chinese enterprises to connect with the buyers and businessmen especially across the Middle East and North African markets and establish new business cooperation platform.

For further information, please visit the Expo website at: https://www.GlobalTradeWeek.com/CCPIT2022