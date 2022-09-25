On 24 September 2022, in New York, during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Africa (RSA), Naledi Pandor. The Ministers discussed bilateral relations, relations between the European Union and the Republic of South Africa, and cooperation in international organisations.

Edgars Rinkēvičs expressed his hope that the planned political consultations between the Foreign Ministries in Pretoria this coming October will provide an opportunity for identifying cooperation areas of mutual interest.

“We are interested in developing business contacts in information technology, education and science, and in the logistics and transport sector, making use of advantages offered by Latvia’s ports and its airport. Signing of a convention on the prevention of double taxation, an air transport agreement, or a memorandum on economic cooperation would facilitate the unlocking of cooperation potential,” Edgars Rinkēvičs underlined.

The Latvian Foreign Minister called on the RSA to consider applying to the citizens of Latvia the same entry conditions as to the largest part of EU citizens. This would make it possible to stay in the RSA visa-free for up to 90 days.

The Ministers also exchanged positions concerning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Latvian Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that in 2025, for the first time, Latvia would stand as a candidate in elections to the United Nations Security Council for the term of 2026–2027.