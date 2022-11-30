Kwabena Osei-Sarpong (http://bit.ly/3EQE9EM), the founder and CEO of RIFE International (https://RIFEIntl.com/), was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to join the President's Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA) on July 14, 2022, for a two-year term. The PAC-DBIA was founded in 2014 to promote the commercial interaction between the United States and Africa and offer suggestions and analyses to the United States President through the Secretary of Commerce.

The PAC-DBIA will be a crucial source of private sector input over the next two years, advancing the Biden Administration's commitment to broadening and strengthening U.S. business relationships in Africa that are based on common interests, support, and mutual respect and responsibility.

“I am humbled to be appointed to the President's Advisory Council for Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA) and look forward to contributing my knowledge and experience to strengthen and expand business relations between the United States and Africa" states Osei-Sarpong.

Osei-Sarpong, is at the forefront of pioneering energy efficiency and clean energy solutions in the United States, Africa and globally. Acknowledged as an “Inspiring Climate Trailblazer” by the Harvard Business School Climate Symposium, Osei-Sarpong has also received several awards and recognition for his work in sustainability including the Apex Power 30 under 30, Washington Business Journal’s 40 under 40, Association of Energy Engineers – Energy Innovator of the Year, Maryland Business Adapts Award Honoree, Global Leadership Award in Customer Excellence – JCI, Top 100 MBE in the U.S, Radford University Outstanding Alumnus 2021, among others.

An astute entrepreneur with his work impacting millions of people around the world, Osei-Sarpong and his team recently signed a $2 Billion letter of intent with the Philippines for Clean Energy Demand Initiative (CEDI) (http://bit.ly/3OMnYg2), and is at various stages of development and execution of clean energy projects in Africa.

Osei-Sarpong also serves on the United States Department of Commerce Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee (REEEAC), where he advises the US Secretary regarding the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the competitiveness of U.S. exports of renewable energy and energy efficiency goods and services, in accordance with applicable United States regulations.

In a recent exclusive interview at Enlit Africa (https://Enlit-africa.com/), with the United States Commercial Service, hosted by Power Africa, Osei-Sarpong highlighted Africa’s accelerated growth and the need for energy efficiency and renewable technologies to open up new avenues for innovation in the clean energy sector. He also addressed the impact of energy equity and environmental justice on the clean energy transition and its critical role in Africa.

RIFE has executed a variety of dynamic projects and clean energy engagements for Fortune 500 firms, government agencies, academic institutions, and other organizations around the United States, Africa, Europe and Asia.

The PAC-DBIA will advise the United States President on facilitating U.S. business participation in economic sectors essential to Africa’s inclusive long-term growth and economic recovery from recent global crises. The focus will be on fostering trade and investment to create jobs in both Africa and the United States, as well as on enhancing the ability of African youth and entrepreneurs to establish trade and investment ties with partners in the United States.

“Africa has emerged as a key global market with a favorable business climate, positioned for rapid deployment of technological advancements and trade expansion. I believe now is the time to push the envelope in jointly finding innovative solutions to some of the most pressing challenges of our time that will impact future generations to come,” says Osei-Sarpong.

In particular, the PAC-DBIA will offer insights to help implement the priorities of the Biden Administration, such as the Prosper Africa initiative, the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, other sector-specific initiatives as needed, U.S. government support for the African Continental Free Trade Area, and bilateral memoranda of understanding led by the U.S. Department of Commerce focused on U.S. commercial cooperation with African nations.

For more information on the PAC-DBIA, please visit http://bit.ly/3Uhdk2g.