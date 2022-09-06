Kpler, a leading data and analytics firm providing real-time transparency in commodity markets across the globe, will be attending and participating at the African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) conference and exhibition - Africa’s biggest event for the energy sector which will take place from 18 – 21 October 2022 in Cape Town - as a bronze sponsor. As one of the world’s leading providers of energy market intelligence aimed at facilitating transparent and efficient trading to meet the changing needs of various regions, the presence and participation of Kpler at AEW 2022 will be crucial for shaping dialogue around Africa’s energy market trends, challenges and solutions, as well as how developments in the global market are disrupting the African landscape.

While geopolitical factors such as conflicts and energy transition-related policies have negatively impacted energy security as well as Africa’s ability to develop its vast oil and gas resources to address growing energy poverty, organizations such as Kpler have and continue to be key for helping African oil and gas producing countries and companies understand and react to market trends. Since its establishment in 2014, the French-based company has been instrumental in maximizing oil and gas production and trading across the continent through the provision of ultra-modern market data collection, analysis and visualization tools to some of the world and Africa’s leading hydrocarbon companies such as TotalEnergies, Shell, ExxonMobil and Eni.

Recently, CITAC, a specialist consulting company for the African downstream energy market, selected Kpler for the provision of data-driven transparency regarding the flow of gasoline, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and fuel oil across the African market. As a result, the movement of commodities including crude oil, liquefied natural gas and refined petroleum products to, from and across Africa has been optimal, helping Africa address its energy demand and improve monetization for revenue generation. Now, with Africa seeking to boost the development and exploitation of its estimated 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas to lift the over 600 million people out of energy poverty whilst fast-tracking economic growth, intelligence from organizations such as Kpler are vital for maximizing activities across the continent’s entire oil and gas value chain.

As a bronze sponsor, Kpler’s participation in high-level panel discussions and meetings at AEW 2022 will be crucial for providing continental and international energy market stakeholders with the most recent market trends whilst highlighting and driving new opportunities across Africa’s upstream, midstream and downstream segments.

“The Chamber is honored to be hosting Kpler at AEW 2022 as a bronze sponsor where the firm will shape conversations around critical issues such as the energy transition, energy pricing, energy demand, supply chain disruptions and economic growth. As Africa enters a new era of industry growth on the back of recent, large-scale discoveries and the accelerated adoption of new technologies, insight from Kpler will be key for ensuring efficiency, sustainability and productivity,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will provide Kpler with access to exclusive networking forums to connect with a suite of industry stakeholders.

About AEW 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.