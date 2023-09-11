Africa's extensive hydrocarbon reserves, encompassing an estimated 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of proven gas, offer both a strategic investment avenue for E&P players as well as a unique opportunity for Africa to advance sustainable industrialization. As countries aim to make energy poverty history by 2030 and amidst the challenges and opportunities introduced by the energy transition, forging alliances with established energy firms becomes paramount. In this context, companies like U.S.-based global energy firm Kosmos Energy play a crucial role.

Kosmos Energy has long been a strong partner for African countries and has been responsible for several large-scale energy developments across the continent. Exemplifying expertise, steadfastness and a dedication to advancing Africa's industry growth, Kosmos Energy is poised to remain a key driver towards Africa’s energy future. During this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) conference – taking place from 16–20 October in Cape Town, a high-level delegation from Kosmos Energy will lead various discussions. Following last year’s participation, Kosmos Energy has joined the 2023 conference as a Diamond Sponsor as well as Host Sponsor of the Opening Ceremony, a testament to the company’s commitment to driving sustainable energy investments in Africa.

Leading the Kosmos Energy delegation once again is Chairman and CEO Andy Inglis, who is set to deliver an opening keynote address at AEW this October. With over 30 years’ experience across the upstream hydrocarbon industry, Inglis brings deep knowledge and practical expertise to conversations surrounding African oil, gas and the way forward. His insights will be particularly valuable given the continent’s current predicament, in which pressures are mounting to transition to cleaner sources of energy while African countries call for an increase in oil and gas development amid energy security concerns. Kosmos Energy integrates technological and operational innovation with hydrocarbon production, and as such, the company’s Chairman and CEO will help further the discussion on sustainable energy in Africa.

As a major player in deepwater exploration and production, Kosmos Energy is committed to meeting the world’s growing demand for energy. In Africa, the company is active in several promising basins, and is spearheading a range of high-impact projects. In Senegal and Mauritania, Kosmos Energy has made significant offshore progress with the development of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project – set to come online in early 2024. The project is poised to usher in a new era of energy security and economic growth in West Africa while consolidating both countries’ position as major exporters. Kosmos Energy’s Todd Niebruegge, Senior Vice President and Head of the Mauritania/Senegal Business Unit; Ismail Sid Ahmed, Vice President and Country Manager for Mauritania; and Khady Ndiaye, Vice President and Country Manager for Senegal will provide further insight during panel discussions on African oil and gas development strategies as well as AEW 2023’s Invest in MSGBC Energies.

In Ghana, the company opened the Tano Basin with the discovery of the Jubilee Field in 2007 and the development of the Tweneboa, Enyenra and Ntomme fields, with production beginning in 2016. These achievements have contributed to the establishment and growth of a strong energy sector in the country. During AEW 2023, Joe Mensah, Senior Vice President and Head of the Ghana Business Unit at Kosmos Energy, will showcase the firm’s pivotal contribution to propelling Ghana's energy industry growth. Mensah is participating in AEW 2023’s Invest in Ghana Energies.

Additionally, the company currently holds interests in the Ceiba Field and Okume Complex production assets in Equatorial Guinea as well as exploration acreage. Kosmos Energy also holds interests in acreage offshore São Tomé and Príncipe, strategically located near the Ceiba Field and Okume Complex. Kosmos Energy’s Fidel Envo, Vice President&Country Manager for Equatorial Guinea, will provide further insight into the company’s activities and sustainable investment approach in the country.

With Africa seeking to increase its energy reserves and production capacity, Kosmos Energy will continue to play a central role in driving sustainable energy developments. The company’s Senior Vice President for Sustainability and External Affairs Mike Anderson will also speak at AEW 2023, leading discussions on sustainable operational practices and the value of Africa-Europe cooperation. The Kosmos Energy delegation’s high-level participation speaks to the caliber of AEW as the premier meeting and deal signing platform for the African energy sector.

“Kosmos Energy’s exploration and production activities not only contribute to regional energy security but play a crucial part in driving Africa’s energy transition on the back of sustainable gas developments. The company is leading some of Africa’s biggest hydrocarbon developments and will continue to represent a strong and valuable partner for Africa in the long-term,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

