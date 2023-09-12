Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea


Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin met with Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan in Seoul on September 11.

The two Ministers shared their common understanding that President Yoon’s state visit to the UAE in January this year had served as an opportune momentum to enhance the Special Strategic Partnership between Korea and the UAE to a higher level, and agreed to explore ways to cooperate in the African region based on the close ties between the two countries. 

In particular, Foreign Minister Park stated that the Korean government will host a Korea-Africa Summit next year for the first time to establish mutually beneficial and sustainable cooperative relations with Africa. State Minister Sheikh Shakhboot shared the UAE’s experience of close cooperation with African countries based on the geographical proximity. At Foreign Minister Park’s request for the UAE’s close communication and cooperation with Korea in the run-up to the Korea-Africa Summit, State Minister Sheik Shakhboot reaffirmed the UAE’s willingness to fully support and contribute for a successful Summit.

