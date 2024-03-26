The summit and sideline activities of the Korea-Africa Summit taking place in Seoul in June, were the main points of discussion between South Korea’s Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Jung KANG and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde on Monday 25th March 2024, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

The two diplomats also discussed Fisheries, Aquaculture and Blue Economy and agreed to push forward with an MOU on cooperation in these areas.

Enhancing cooperation in the fields of Tourism, Education and particularly Maritime Security and assistance with patrolling Seychelles’ waters due to the resurgence of piracy, was also taken up by the two sides.

Ambassador-designate KANG, will be presenting his credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan, as the 13th Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Seychelles.