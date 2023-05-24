Konnect, the Tunisian fintech company, is proud to announce its participation in GITEX Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com) which will take place in Marrakech, Morocco from 31st May to 2nd June.

GITEX Africa is the continent’s largest technology exhibition and the perfect platform for tech companies to showcase their cutting-edge technology and demonstrate its impact in improving the lives of people in Africa.

Konnect has established itself as a key player in the digital payment sector, offering financial services to its customers and providing reliable, secure, and innovative payment solutions.

At GITEX Africa, Konnect will be exhibiting its latest solution that has been designed and developed around one main objective: expanding financial inclusion by democratizing digital payment and making it accessible for everyone.

The solution allows users, business owners and individuals, to easily send and accept cross-border online payments, through a mobile application and e-commerce plugin integration.

​​It's the ideal partner for merchants, web developers, solopreneurs, and all those who require secure, rapid transactions to optimize their payment experience.

“We are honored to be part of the Gitex Africa inaugural edition and meet with tech leaders and potential partners from all over the world. Amin Ben Abderrahman CEO of Konnect. We believe that this event is a gateway to new opportunities and we look forward to showcasing Konnect's solution and demonstrating how it can be used to improve our communities' lives and businesses.”

Konnect's participation in Gitex Africa is a testament to the company's commitment to bring solutions that foster financial inclusion and ensure access to the digital economy, so people can open up to new opportunities and get the possibility to create a real impact wherever they are.

About Konnect:

Konnect is a Tunisian Fintech company founded in 2020, that provides reliable, secure, and innovative payment solutions to its customers. Its mission is to expand financial inclusion and make digital payments accessible for everyone. Konnect is committed to bringing the African continent one step closer to a cashless future, and to serve its customers with the best digital payment solutions.

For further information please visit our website www.Konnect.Network