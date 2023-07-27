Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Bahrain's strong condemnation of the attempted coup against the President of the Republic of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum reaffirms the Kingdom’s total rejection of any acts compromising the Niger’s constitutional legitimacy and destabilizing its security and stability.

It also stresses the Kingdom of Bahrain's solidarity with the Republic of Niger in the security measures it takes to preserve legitimacy and to protect the interests, security, and stability of its people.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.