Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain


The Kingdom of Bahrain expresses its condolences to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the victims of the floods that swept its territory, which caused to the death of hundreds of lives and destroyed thousands of homes. 

Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the Kingdom’s sympathy with the Federal Republic of Nigeria and its people in this painful event.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.