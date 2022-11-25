The first regional meeting for the development of an implementation plan of the Arab regional strategy to fight terrorism, approved in March 2022 by the Council of Arab Ministers of Interior, kicked-off, on November 24, 2022 in Rabat, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

This two-day meeting will discuss measures to prevent and combat terrorism in the Arab region for inclusion in the executive plan of the Arab regional strategy to fight terrorism, as well as related operational programs on several topics, including the fight against the use of the Internet for terrorist purposes and the protection of vital structures.

These programs also concern the fight against the phenomenon of foreign terrorist fighters, the strengthening of port and border security and the consolidation of international cooperation measures on criminal matters.

The meeting will also address the development and strengthening of the capacities of Member States in the field of counter-terrorism at the national, Arab and international levels, through the organization of training courses, workshops and scientific seminars, as well as the setting-up of joint committees specializing in the fight against terrorism.

The choice of Morocco to hold this first regional meeting reflects the confidence and esteem enjoyed by the Kingdom among its regional and international partners in the prevention and fight against terrorism and extremist violence, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him.

This meeting comes a few days after the 31st Summit of the Arab League held in Algeria, which had called for taking advantage of the Moroccan experience in the field of counter-terrorism. The Summit called in particular for continuing to benefit from the experiences and services of the Mohammed VI Foundation for African Ulemas and the Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Imams Murshidin and Murshidat in the Kingdom of Morocco.

At their last Summit, Arab leaders also welcomed the establishment in Morocco of the United Nations Program Office for Counter-Terrorism and Training in Africa.

Opening in June 2021, the Office will work on the development and implementation of the adopted programs, which are primarily aimed at improving and strengthening capacities and skills in the field of counter-terrorism, including border security and management, investigation and prosecution, prison management, and reskilling and reintegration.

This meeting is organized by the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Ministers of Interior and the United Nations Centre for Counter-Terrorism, with the participation of representatives of the Ministries of Interior of 15 Arab countries members of the League of Arab States, namely the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Republic of Djibouti, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the Republic of Sudan, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Palestine, the State of Kuwait, the Republic of Lebanon, Libya, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Morocco and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, as well as representatives of the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, the Arab Bureau for Combating Extremism and Terrorism and the United Nations Office for Combating Terrorism.