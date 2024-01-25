Celebrating Kenya’s victory against Uruguay at the 2024 World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger in Dubai, Herbert Mensah, the newly elected President of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the continental governing body for rugby in Africa, issues a message of congratulations addressed to Sasha Mutai, President of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU):

Dear Sasha,

I'd like to warmly congratulate the Kenyan men and women on their extraordinary results in the first stage of the competition series.

You have done Africa proud and this comes at a time when we are experiencing changing horizons and it is becoming increasingly difficult for Africa to stay in touch, but this victory and performances show once again that the real talent in Africa is here.

Funding will always be an issue, and I know that the challenger series will cost you between $300,000 and $400,000 a time, a fact that hasn't escaped me or my executive committee.

As we look to the future, we continue to look for new ways to raise funds, putting pressure on governments, institutions and sponsors.

We're also asking World Rugby to change the way it looks at its own funding models, but for now, Sasha, it's been a great success and I offer you my congratulations.

It is through unity and a strong sense of purpose that we can all succeed.

Herbert Mensah

President of Rugby Africa

About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is the governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 39 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby highlighted Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.