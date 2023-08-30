Kenya has a population of 1.4 million individuals living with HIV, and an impressive 98% of them are receiving antiretroviral treatment. This achievement sets the stage for the 7th Maisha Conference, organized by the National Syndemic Disease Control Council (NSDCC) in Mombasa, where significant progress made in the fight against HIV over four decades was underscored.

Principal Secretary of the State Department for Medical Services, Harry Kimtai, addressed the participants, noting the substantial headway in combating HIV. The nation's efforts in ensuring access to treatment and care are showcased by this remarkable statistic. Presently, Kenya is home to a sizeable HIV-affected population, and this high percentage on antiretroviral treatment signifies a significant step in countering the HIV pandemic.

Kimtai emphasized the vital role of frontline workers in reducing new HIV cases. Over the past decade, Kenya has successfully lowered new HIV infections by an impressive 78%, a testament to the dedication of healthcare professionals and advocates.

While celebrating these accomplishments, the ultimate aim remains: ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030. These achievements have reaffirmed the commitment to inclusivity, ensuring progress in HIV management extends to Key and Vulnerable Populations.

Kimtai stressed the importance of a comprehensive approach aligned with this broader goal. The focus now shifts towards eradicating AIDS transmissions among children and adolescents by 2030. The PS encouraged the participants to create tailored messages for the youth, design interventions suited to their needs, address the resurgence of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), and initiate innovative research in this crucial area.