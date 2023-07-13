HE President of the Republic of Kenya Dr. William Ruto met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kenya Jaber bin Ali Al Dosari, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
HE Kenyan President commended the distinguished relations between the two countries, expressing his appreciation for the efforts exerted by HE Ambassador, as well as his role in supporting and enhancing them during his tenure, and wishing him success in his future tasks.
For his part, HE Ambassador of Qatar to Kenya commended the level of cooperation between the two countries, expressing his appreciation for HE President William Ruto, and wishing the government and people of Kenya progress and prosperity