The Kenyan government has taken significant steps to address pressing healthcare challenges, as highlighted by CS Nakhumicha, during the 4th Amref International University Graduation. The shortage and uneven distribution of health workers, particularly in rural areas, have been recognized as major obstacles to quality healthcare and equitable access.

To combat these challenges, the government has made investments in health worker training and education, recognizing the importance of a skilled workforce. Additionally, efforts have been made to improve working conditions in rural areas to attract and retain healthcare professionals. The CS health said leveraging technology for efficient healthcare delivery is another priority, ensuring that healthcare reaches even the most remote regions. The government has also emphasized the empowerment of community health workers who play a vital role in extending primary care services.

CS Nakhumicha commended Amref International University for its commendable contributions in training healthcare professionals and conducting research, aligning with the government's vision of strengthening the healthcare sector.

The graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of 266 graduands who have successfully completed their studies in various healthcare fields. CS Nakhumicha expressed admiration and pride, encouraging the graduates to embrace their roles as transformative agents in primary healthcare, contributing to positive changes in the lives of others.

The event demonstrates the government's commitment to addressing healthcare challenges and highlights the significance of partnerships with academic institutions like Amref International University.