The President of Iran His Excellency Ebrahim Raisi was scheduled to arrive in the country for a visit today.

The visit was to provide the two countries with an opportunity to review and re-energize their bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

The schedule of the President has now been reviewed to allow for finalization of key MoUs that are central to the furtherance of relations. The Iranian President will now arrive tomorrow for a State Visit.

The President will be at State House at 7.00am tomorrow for a bilateral meeting.

He will, thereafter, proceed to lay a wreath at the Mausoleum of the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta before proceeding to tour other African countries.