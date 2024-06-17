President William Ruto last evening held a bilateral meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on the margins of the peace summit in Bürgenstock, Switzerland.
President Zelensky reaffirmed the desire of Ukraine for peace and his openness to involve all parties in the search for a just and sustainable peace.
President Ruto reiterated Kenya’s unambiguous stand on the principle of equality of nations, inviolability of territorial borders, pacific settlement of conflicts and adherence to the rule of law.
Noting the adverse global consequences of the war in Ukraine, President Ruto underscored the urgency of all parties committing to a path to peace.