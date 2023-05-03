Kenya will address the double taxation problem facing projects funded by Japan’s Overseas Development Assistance (ODA).

President William Ruto said he is seized of the issue that threatens the future of Sh10 Billion ODA projects in the country.

“We are pursuing the expeditious resolution of this matter within the due process of relevant institutions.”

He said it was his wish that ODA projects run smoothly, noting that Kenya is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Assistance in Africa.

“The impact of this assistance is evident across the country; it has contributed immense benefits to the lives of millions of Kenyans.”

He made the remarks on Wednesday at the State House in Nairobi during a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio.

The President noted that Kenya was keen on strengthening and enriching its relations with Japan.

“We will deepen our ties and broaden the scope of our ties for our shared prosperity,” he added.

He lauded Japan for its investment in Kenya’s infrastructure and geothermal, commending it for its leadership in the climate agenda.

“Japan’s commitment of Sh6.5 Trillion to climate finance for developing countries for between 2021-2025 is commendable.”

The President asked Mr Fumio to continue funding projects such as the High-Tech lab at KEMRI, the Mombasa Intelligent Transport system and the Ahero Irrigation Scheme.

In the bilateral meeting, the leaders also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including peace and security in the Horn of Africa.

As Japan takes up in its capacity as the 2023 Chair of G7 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, President Ruto urged Prime Minister Fumio to ensure the international community helps in tackling hostilities in Sudan.

The two leaders agreed that Kenya, IGAD and the African Union must be supported in resolving the dispute.

“We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities without pre-conditions and assure the safety of all civilians,” said Mr Fumio.