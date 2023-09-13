In a commendable effort to enhance public health preparedness, the Ministry of Health Kenya in collaboration with the World Health Organization has organized a five-day training program on Integrated Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers (VHF) Rapid Response.
This initiative has successfully brought together 128 participants representing counties and subcounties, specifically from Narok, Kericho, Homa Bay, and Kisii counties.
The training sessions are currently being conducted simultaneously in Nakuru and Kisumu, showcasing a commitment to reaching a broader audience and enhancing regional capacity.
This multi-county participation is an essential step toward building a collaborative and coordinated response to the potential threat of viral hemorrhagic fevers.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.